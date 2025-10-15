Chichester pub manager urges residents to support their local

A Chichester pub manager has called on residents to back independent venues as rising costs continue to challenge the hospitality trade.

Speaking from the Horse & Groom in East Ashling, Daniel Bullock says community support is vital to keeping traditional pubs at the heart of village life.

In the small village of East Ashling, the Horse & Groom has long been a cornerstone of local life.

The 18th-century pub, known for its freshly cooked food, fine wines and real ales, also offers ten refurbished bedrooms that make it a favourite for visitors to nearby Goodwood and the South Downs.

Manager Daniel Bullock said that while trade has remained strong, independent pubs like his depend on people choosing them over larger chains.

“Things have never been so tough for a pub operator,” he said.

“We’re quite lucky to have a good following, but it’s key to keep that going. It’s important that people come out and support their local pubs."

Mr Bullock explained that around 80 per cent of the pub’s menu is locally sourced, with an emphasis on quality and consistency.

“We’re proud to support Stonepillow, it’s amazing what can happen when the community pulls together.”

A set lunch menu, offered Monday to Friday at £28 for three courses, has been popular with regulars.

“We’re proud to use local produce wherever we can,” he said. “It keeps us connected with the community and supports nearby suppliers.

The Horse & Groom is as much a social hub as it is a restaurant. Regular quiz nights, charity events and live entertainment are designed to keep locals engaged, while visitors are welcomed for everything from a morning coffee to an overnight stay in one of their rooms.

“We want it to feel like a place anyone can walk into,” Bullock said. “You can come for a pint, a cocktail, a dessert or dinner. It’s a convivial place where you’ll always be looked after."

“We use fresh, seasonal ingredients wherever we can, it keeps the menu exciting and supports our local suppliers.”

The pub’s sense of community runs deep. During lockdown, it delivered free meals to vulnerable residents and raised £10,000 for local causes through a volunteer bakery.

More recently, the team has been working with Chichester-based homeless charity Stonepillow, encouraging diners to add a voluntary £1 donation to their bill.

“We’re really proud to support Stonepillow,” Bullock said. “The customers have been amazing. It shows how much good can happen when people come together around their local pub.”

To find out more about the Horse & Groom, visit https://thehorseandgroom.pub/.