Chichester: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars suspends shipping its luxury cars to Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war

The luxury car manufacturer, who last year reported the best sales in the marque’s history, has clients around the world who will wait for up to a year to take delivery of a new R-R.

Every one of those cars is manufactured at its plant at Goodwood – where it has plans for a multi million pound expansion.

But today the company made clear that it condemned the aggression against Ukraine and was following developments with great concern and dismay.

A spokesman said: “As a BMW Group company with global operations, we stand for the peaceful coexistence of different cultures all over the world – at all times and in all locations.

“Our thoughts are with all those who are experiencing suffering and loss in this war.

“The BMW Group is supporting affected people with an initial immediate contribution to an international relief organisation of the United Nations. In addition, our employees are assisting in a variety of ways.”

He added in response to a question by the Chichester Observer: “Given the current circumstances, we are not shipping cars to Russia for the time being.”