House-hunters can now look inside a brand-new showhome at a housing development which is transforming a former quarry in Chichester.

Bellway has opened the doors to the three-storey Gilder house at its Indigo Park site off Shopwhyke Road.

The developer is building 88 new homes at the development, which is situated on the former Portfield Quarry and UMA House site on the eastern edge of the city.

There will be 77 properties for private sale, including a range of one and two-bedroom apartments and three and four-bedroom houses, as well as 11 affordable homes available to local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Internal images of the new Gilder showhome at Bellway’s Indigo Park development in Chichester, which is now open for viewings

Daniel Williamson, sales director at Bellway South London, said: “The opening of our Gilder showhome provides the first opportunity for visitors to look inside a completed property at Indigo Park. There has been a great deal of interest in the new homes we are building here so this is an exciting development for anyone thinking about reserving a property at the site.

“Buyers can expect the highest standards of quality and design at this development because all properties will be built to the exacting specifications of the Artisan Collection, our flagship range of homes. The Gilder is a perfect example of the high specification and quality found throughout this extremely popular collection.

“The impressive four-bedroom semi-detached Gilder has been carefully designed to meet the needs of modern living, offering flexibility for people as their families grow. The open-plan ground floor flows from the dining room at the front of the house through the kitchen and into the family area which has French doors leading out to the back garden.

“This particular three-storey design incorporates the main living space on the middle floor, taking advantage of views over the back garden. A double bedroom with an en-suite shower room looks out over the front of the property. On the top floor there are three bedrooms, including the master bedroom with an en-suite shower room, and the family bathroom.”

Bellway is to contribute £230,000 towards improvements to the A27 and £51,000 towards Chichester Harbour Special Protection Area, as part of the planning agreement for the development.

Indigo Park is part of a larger area which has been allocated for new housing in the Chichester Local Plan.

Daniel said: “We are especially proud of this project because it is not only providing much-needed new housing but is also revitalising a redundant piece of land and turning it into a vibrant new neighbourhood where people will aspire to live.

“This is one of the reasons why Indigo Park is proving to be such a highly sought after development with homebuyers – along with the edge-of-city location and easy access to the A27 that this affords.

“Construction work is progressing well and we anticipate that the first residents will be moving into their new homes at Indigo Park this spring.”

There’s currently a choice of one and two-bedroom apartments and three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Indigo Park, with prices starting at £223,000.