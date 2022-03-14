Stunning Hastings area apartment shows how you can enjoy stylish seaside living for under £100,000

It is comprised of a fitted kitchen, lounge, fitted bathroom and bedroom and also has an outside private balcony with views of Burton St Leonards and sea.

The lounge and bedroom have electric panel heaters and are double-glazed.

Iconic Marine Court, facing the promenade and sea, was constructed in the late 1930’s to an ocean liner design and is a St Leonards landmark.

The property is among the top five in the Hastings area, viewed on Zoopla in the past 30 days and is on the market with Fox and Sons.

