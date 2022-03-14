The lounge has double glazed windows SUS-220314-090012001

Stunning Hastings area apartment shows how you can enjoy stylish seaside living for under £100,000

This beautiful looking one-bedroom open-plan flat at Marine Court in St Leonards is on the market with a guide price of £80,0000 - £90,000 and is a great example of what you can do with limited space.

By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 14th March 2022, 9:39 am

It is comprised of a fitted kitchen, lounge, fitted bathroom and bedroom and also has an outside private balcony with views of Burton St Leonards and sea.

The lounge and bedroom have electric panel heaters and are double-glazed.

Iconic Marine Court, facing the promenade and sea, was constructed in the late 1930’s to an ocean liner design and is a St Leonards landmark.

The property is among the top five in the Hastings area, viewed on Zoopla in the past 30 days and is on the market with Fox and Sons.

