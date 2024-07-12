Christ Church, in Worthing, received a 'highly commended' certificate

A Worthing church has been highly commended by the prestigious Sussex Heritage Trust awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winners of the awards, sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, were announced on Wednesday, July 10, at the Grade I-listed Lancing College Chapel.

The awards celebrated high-quality conservation and restoration as well as the good design of newly built projects, and encourage the use of traditional skills and crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year marked a record-breaking milestone for the awards, with 94 entries all visited by the Sussex Heritage Trust judging teams resulting in 37 award plaques and 31 ‘highly commended’ certificates. Special awards were given to projects in the South Downs National Park and projects recognising excellence in sustainability, biodiversity and energy efficiency.

This year's Sussex Heritage Trust Awards event was held at Lancing College's iconic chapel. Picture: Love Heart Photography

Christ Church in Worthing, achieved a highly commended certificate in the ecclesiastical category, sponsored by Valley Builders, for the new multi-purpose space known as Walters Hall.

Originally conceived as a large Commissioners’ church, the Grade II*-listed Christ Church was constructed between 1840 and 43 to the designs of John Elliot of Chichester.

Chichester-based architects Vallis and Hall oversaw the designs to create the new community space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sussex Heritage Trust’s chairman, David Cowan, said: “It seems fitting that we have been able to present the Awards this year in the beautiful surroundings of Lancing College Chapel – a recipient of numerous awards.

“Within this Grade I building, we have been able to celebrate excellence in heritage while also honouring the importance that sustainability and design offer our county.

“Congratulations to all our Award-winning and Highly Commended projects in the 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, and my grateful thanks to all our sponsors, in particular our headline supporter Irwin Mitchell.”

Details of all the 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards can be found at www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsors included: NFU Mutual Chichester and Horsham, Gravetye Manor, Savills, Henry Adams, Valley Builders, South Downs National Park Authority, Cowans Architects, Covers, Harvey’s Brewery, Kreston Reeves, Lawson Commercial, Pilbeam Construction, RH and RW Clutton and Toovey’s Auctioneers.