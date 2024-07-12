Christ Church in Worthing receives award
Winners of the awards, sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, were announced on Wednesday, July 10, at the Grade I-listed Lancing College Chapel.
The awards celebrated high-quality conservation and restoration as well as the good design of newly built projects, and encourage the use of traditional skills and crafts.
This year marked a record-breaking milestone for the awards, with 94 entries all visited by the Sussex Heritage Trust judging teams resulting in 37 award plaques and 31 ‘highly commended’ certificates. Special awards were given to projects in the South Downs National Park and projects recognising excellence in sustainability, biodiversity and energy efficiency.
Christ Church in Worthing, achieved a highly commended certificate in the ecclesiastical category, sponsored by Valley Builders, for the new multi-purpose space known as Walters Hall.
Originally conceived as a large Commissioners’ church, the Grade II*-listed Christ Church was constructed between 1840 and 43 to the designs of John Elliot of Chichester.
Chichester-based architects Vallis and Hall oversaw the designs to create the new community space.
The Sussex Heritage Trust’s chairman, David Cowan, said: “It seems fitting that we have been able to present the Awards this year in the beautiful surroundings of Lancing College Chapel – a recipient of numerous awards.
“Within this Grade I building, we have been able to celebrate excellence in heritage while also honouring the importance that sustainability and design offer our county.
“Congratulations to all our Award-winning and Highly Commended projects in the 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, and my grateful thanks to all our sponsors, in particular our headline supporter Irwin Mitchell.”
Details of all the 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards can be found at www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk
Sponsors included: NFU Mutual Chichester and Horsham, Gravetye Manor, Savills, Henry Adams, Valley Builders, South Downs National Park Authority, Cowans Architects, Covers, Harvey’s Brewery, Kreston Reeves, Lawson Commercial, Pilbeam Construction, RH and RW Clutton and Toovey’s Auctioneers.
