Christmas dinner Yorkshire pudding wrap to be served at Eastbourne ‘ice rink bar’

Eastbourne BID said Catering by Bucklers will be running the ‘ice rink bar’, which will be located next to the Lightning Fibre ice rink by the Enterprise Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson said: “Bucklers’ Christmas bar will be serving up drinks and nibbles everyday while the ice rink is open. There will be plenty of seating with some undercover and heated. This will create the perfect space to enjoy Christmas in Eastbourne. Bring your friends and family along, grab a drink and a bite to eat, soak up the festive season and then let loose on Eastbourne’s Lightning Fibre ice rink.

“Buckler’s bar will be serving up some local treats from the likes of Long Man Brewery and Harley House, some festive Christmas cocktails, as well as bring their own spin on a traditional Yorkshire pudding – they wrap the whole Christmas dinner in it.”

Operations manager at Your Eastbourne BID Luke Johnson (right) with staff from Bucklers

Operations manager at Your Eastbourne BID Luke Johnson added: “We are delighted to announce that local operator Catering by Bucklers has been awarded the contract to operate the ice rink winterland bar this year. The team at Bucklers will be delivering a fantastic catering experience for everyone to enjoy during their visits to the ice rink. I’ve seen the menu myself and it looks fantastic – there will be a wide range of local beers and Christmas drinks on offer, and not to forget the tasty Yorkshire pudding wraps to help warm everyone up on those crisp winter evenings. All this will be delivered from the ice rink’s brand new covered and heated seating area – which will be situated right next to the ice rink main entrance.

“We can’t wait for Eastbourne’s Lightning Fibre ice rink and Bucklers’ bar to be here, less than a month to go now! See you all there.”

The ice rink will be open from December 1-January 8 this year.

