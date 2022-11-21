The lights were switched on by mayor Jill Long and the winner of this year’s ‘Design the Mayor’s Christmas Card’ competition, Edith Lock-Brees.

Visitors were delighted to see Father Christmas, Anna, Elsa and Olaf the snowman from Frozen as well as entertainment from local artists Electric Feel and Jamie B, and magic from Nick Clark. Arundel and District Scout Band will keep the music going, while stalls included crafted items from LOCA and Crafters Corner. Plus a live Nativity from Churches’ Together and an auction from the Town Show Committee.