Churchill pledges to donate £5 for every visitor to Macmillan Coffee Mornings in Cranleigh and Southwater

Churchill Living is inviting people in Cranleigh and Southwater to enjoy coffee, cake and friendly company at its local developments to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support this September.

The events, which are part of the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning campaign, take place from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Wednesday, September 24 at Charmans Lodge in Southwater, and Thursday, September 25 at Manns Lodge in Cranleigh.

At each event visitors will be treated to coffee, delicious cakes and biscuits in the comfy Owners’ Lounge, plus Churchill will donate £5 to Macmillan for every visitor who attends (T&Cs apply, see churchill-living.co.uk for details).

Churchill Living has a special relationship with Macmillan Cancer Support and has raised over £800,000 for the charity since 2009.

Churchill’s senior divisional marketing manager Caroline Haswell said: “We are delighted to be inviting people to our developments once again to support Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

“These events are not only a fantastic way to raise money for a very worthwhile cause, but also an opportunity to get the local community together and show people what life with Churchill is all about.

“Our developments are for those who want to keep living entirely independently, but with a strong sense of community and security, and these events are an ideal opportunity for visitors to see first-hand the lifestyle on offer.

“Many of our owners take advantage of the communal facilities, including the Owners’ Lounge where we hold regular coffee mornings and fun social events like this.

“We’ll be donating £5 for every visitor who attends these events, so we hope lots of local people will join us to help support this amazing charity.”

Churchill’s local developments each offer a stylish collection of one and two bedroom privately-owned retirement apartments available to buy now.

Apartments are designed to make life easy for the over 60s, with a number of safety and security features, such as a 24-hour emergency call line and a video entry system, for complete peace of mind.

To find out more and book your place at one of these events, please call 0800 077 3256 or visit churchill-living.co.uk.