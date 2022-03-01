Left to right, TYCP treasurer Jo Stone and Seaford Community Cinema’s David Campbell and Andrea Hargreaves

Film fans in Seaford will be treated to a critically acclaimed musical being shown at the Barn Theatre on Saturday, April 2.

Seaford Community Cinema is holding a gala event on to benefit the town’s The Youth Counselling Project (TYCP). And the critically acclaimed musical – In the Heights – will be shown at the Barn at 7.30pm.

Door for the event are 6:30pm, with local group Streetfunk also performing.

All profits are going to TYCP, the Seaford-schools-based charity which provides counselling for young people suffering mental health problems.

In this academic year TYCP is paying for 80-plus students from Seaford Head and the town’s four primary schools to have blocks of 10 individual sessions of one-to-one therapy from appropriately trained counsellors employed by the youth project.

The TYCP said each block of 10 sessions costs about £500, which means the charity needs at least £40,000 a year plus admin costs.

The bulk of the money comes from foundations and corporate concerns, but the TYCP said it has to apply for grants usually annually so nothing is ever certain.

The TYCP also announced there will be no grant this year from the National Lottery’s Community Fund – which has supported the charity with three amounts of around £10,000 in the past.

Chair Julia Hancock said: “With great regret we may have to reduce our service unless we can make up the difference through extra fundraising.

"TYCP is hugely grateful for the support it receives from local people and organisations and if you would like to donate please go to www.tycp.org.uk"

Tickets, including burger with vegan option, cost £15 (£12 for 18s and under) from the Tourist Information Centre or from here