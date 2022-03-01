Residents of Lewes are being asked to provide creative, quirky and community project ideas to upcycle a historic flagpole landmark above Lewes Castle.

After many years of service, the flagpole above the 900-year-old fortress has made its last stand at the site.

The eight-metre-high pole was recently taken down by East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service after it was judged to be in need of replacing.

The Sussex Archaeological Society, which owns and cares for Lewes Castle & Museum, is inviting members of the public to come forward with their ideas for upcycling or repurposing the pole.

Sean Arnold, property manager at Lewes Castle, said: “Ever since it was first built by supporters of William the Conqueror after the Battle of Hastings, flags have fluttered from the ramparts of Lewes castle.

“That’s a tradition that we have been proud to continue over the years, with the flagpole providing a focal point for residents and visitors while allowing us to mark special occasions, such as Sussex Day.

“It seems such a shame to throw away this relic, even though its time at the castle is over, and we’d love to see it upcycled into something fantastic. It would certainly be a quirky addition to any community project or artwork – so we can’t wait to see what ideas come back.”

The Sussex Archaeological Society said it would love to hear residents thought on how to give the flagpole a new lease of life.

The Society, which owns a range of sites including Michelham Priory House & Gardens, Fishbourne Roman Palace & Gardens and the Long Man of Wilmington, is taking steps to replace the flagpole in time for the Jubilee later this year.

If you’ve got an idea for how to reuse the flagpole, get in touch by emailing [email protected]