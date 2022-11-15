Climate campaigners calls for East Sussex Pension Fund to divest from fossil fuels

Climate campaigners hung a giant banner on the side of Lewes County Hall as protestors ask East Sussex Pension Fund to divest from fossil fuels.

Members of the Divest East Sussex hung the huge sign which read ‘ESCC: Divest Now' on Friday, November 11.

According to the protest group, the East Sussex Pension Fund, which is administered by East Sussex County Council (ESCC), currently has tens of millions of pounds of local people’s pension pots invested in the giant oil and gas companies, which they believe is driving the climate crisis.

A spokesperson for Divest East Sussex said: "This year we’ve already witnessed devastating floods displace more than 30 million people in Pakistan, Europe experience what may be its worst drought in 500 years and China experience the most severe heatwave ever recorded anywhere.

"Yet despite declaring a ‘climate emergency’ over 3 years ago, East Sussex County Council (ESCC) is still investing local people’s pensions in the giant oil companies – like Shell and BP – that are driving the climate crisis.

"In doing so, it is effectively providing cover for these companies’ ongoing attempts to block effective climate action and missing a huge opportunity to show real leadership on the climate crisis.

"It’s time for the East Sussex Pension Fund to make a public commitment to fully divest from these rogue companies.”

The Fund has been the focus of an nine-year-long campaign by Sussex climate activists, who have set up numerous demonstrations outside the Lewes County Hall this year, including a 60-hour ‘fast for fossil fuel divestment’ and encircling of the building with ‘climate crime scene’ tape.