This takes the “total amount awarded across the two areas since the Local Community Fund launched in 2016 to £319119.77”, a spokesperson for Co-op said.

With many community causes experiencing funding challenges and a surge in demand, the money raised when Co-op members buy own-branded products and services is being shared by projects to support services in the community, including: Neurokinex Kids, Polish Saturday School and Super Siblings.

Since the Local Community Fund was launched in 2016, some 70 causes in Crawley and Horley have benefitted. Co-op members have raised £117 million for communities across the UK.

Co-op celebrates funding support for community groups in Crawley and Horley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of community and member participation at Co-op, Rebecca Birkbeck said: “I am delighted to see the incredible amount of money our members have raised, simply by choosing Co-op. We know that the cost of living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local causes.

“I am proud that our Local Community Fund can be a life-line, not only promoting the development of stronger, more resilient and fairer communities but also helping people cope with what life throws at them.

“By listening closely to our local causes, along with data from Co-op's Community Wellbeing Index, and our network of Member Pioneers, it’s helped us bring to life Co-op’s vision of ‘Co-operating for a Fairer World’, We aim to provide long-term investment and give support where needed. Our members have helped make their communities places where they can be proud to live and work.”

The latest round of Co-op’s Local Community Fund has supported 4,500 community projects UK-wide, and is estimated to have benefited over 1.3 million people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-op is owned by its members, and its family of businesses operates across food, funeral care, insurance and legal services.

Members of the Co-op receive exclusive offers, deals and discounts. In Co-op food stores, when members buy own-branded products, 2p for every £1 spent goes into a “members personal membership account”, with Co-op donating the same amount to support community organisations and local causes.