Crawley homeless charity is looking for new hostel workers to join its team

This role performs key working around the hostel, housekeeping duties, client support for appointments within the hostel and with outside agencies. Candidates will be making a real difference in people’s lives in this role.

Crawley Open House is a year-round, high-support hostel for those who are experiencing homelessness and hardship, also providing life-skills training and resettlement support for residents and service users.

Established in 1982 as the Crawley Community Resources Centre, then incorporated in 1994 and renamed Crawley Open House. Today, the shelter is a registered charity with a mission to support those who find themselves experiencing homelessness in Crawley and West Sussex.

Crawley Open House

Through the tremendous support of our generous donors and trustees, the charity has been able to carry out our mission for over 40 years.