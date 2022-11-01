Crawley homeless charity is looking for new hostel workers to join its team
Crawley Open House is looking for more hostel workers to support its residents to make the most of their stay.
This role performs key working around the hostel, housekeeping duties, client support for appointments within the hostel and with outside agencies. Candidates will be making a real difference in people’s lives in this role.
Crawley Open House is a year-round, high-support hostel for those who are experiencing homelessness and hardship, also providing life-skills training and resettlement support for residents and service users.
Established in 1982 as the Crawley Community Resources Centre, then incorporated in 1994 and renamed Crawley Open House. Today, the shelter is a registered charity with a mission to support those who find themselves experiencing homelessness in Crawley and West Sussex.
Through the tremendous support of our generous donors and trustees, the charity has been able to carry out our mission for over 40 years.
To request an application pack please contact: [email protected]