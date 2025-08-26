Coastguard called after person and their dog cut off by the tide at Pagham Harbour

HM Coastguard news

HM Coastguard was called to Pagham Harbour, Church Norton, on Sunday (August 24) after a person and their dog were cut off by the tide.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said the casualty had been out walking their dog, and hadn’t realised the tide was coming in fast and had cut them off. Fortunately, they were spotted by Pagham Harbour Staff, who called 999 and asked for The Coastguard.

In the meantime, the casualty tried to swim ashore with their dog and succeeded despite the harbour’s powerful current – although they were exhausted and completely out of breath. The Coastguard team, which had been attending Chichester’s Emergency Services Day at Oaklands Park, checked to see if the casualty was okay and requested an ambulance for Church Norton Car Park, because they had sustained a ‘deep, nasty’ injury to their foot.

Following the incident, a Coastguard spokesperson has issued a series of vital tips to civilians who might find themselves in danger in the sea:

"Always check the tide times and heights and keep a look out for incoming tide. “Use tide timetables or a tidal prediction app like AnyTide.

"Always carry a means of calling for help on your person.

"Tell someone else where you're going and when you'll be back.

"In an emergency out at sea or along the coast dial 99 and ask for the Coastguard.”