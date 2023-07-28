Coffee lovers in Horsham are doing their bit to help save the planet.

More than half a million used coffee pods have been handed over for recycling since a new collection scheme was launched in January by Horsham District Council in partnership with Podback.

A council spokesperson said: “By recycling we reduce waste and give materials a second life. Once collected from the kerbside, the coffee pods are taken to specialist aluminium and plastics reprocessing plants in the UK. The coffee grounds are removed, and the plastic and aluminium are then transformed into new products, including beverage cans, car components or plastic garden furniture and building products.

"The coffee grounds are used to create soil improver and renewable energy – biogas.”

Councillor Mercer with the coffee pod recycling van. Photo contributed

Horsham Council cabinet member for environmental health Jay Mercer said: "The Podback recycling collection service supports our commitment to tackling climate change.

“Horsham district has the highest recycling rate in West Sussex and as a council we are grateful to our environmentally conscious and caring residents for helping to make sure these typically difficult to recycle pods get reused.

“The response to the Podback collection service has been great and I am delighted to see over half a million coffee pods saved from waste since we launched the service.

