Come and meet The Green Lady at colourful event in Hastings today

It is taking place at Butlers Gap in George Street and at Hastings Contemporary Gallery at the Stade.

Organiser Heather Leech said: “People are invited to bring along flowers and greenery to dress the Green Lady as she awakens from winter an looks forward to Jack in the Green.”

The three Hastings giants Guy, Hannah and Mister Fishy will be out and there will be performances from Mad Jacks and Hannah’s Cat Morris sides and songs from local singing group Rattlebag.

Section 5 and Sambalanco will be giving drumming displays.

The event is part of the Last Thursdays, led by local organisation Home Live Art.

Last month saw the inaugural Hastings Last Thursday light up the town centre, with busking, street art and local businesses opening late. White Rock Theatre was bustling with activity too, such as umbrella-making and circus skills, all themed around ‘Carnival’ to celebrate Hastings’ own mardi gras Fat Tuesday Festival.

Also taking place on Thursday March 31 is a ‘Spring Street Party’ at Kings Road, St Leonards, featuring an extravaganza of dancing, singing, live art, drumming processions, late night shopping and more.

There will be installations, performances, public artworks and music; a busking stage, with live local acts, such as Someone Anyone; the pop-up ‘Museum of Us’, where residents can add items they feel represent them; Mama G’s storytime at the library and the unveiling of a brand new mural in Harold Place.

Hastings Last Thursdays is a collaboration between multiple creative organisations who are invested in making Hastings a cultural destination for everyone. It aims to create a tangible sense of place whilst adding colour, vibrancy, and character to our shared urban environment.

It is curated and produced by Home Live Art and Hastings Fat Tuesday who are working with partner organisations Afri-Co-Lab, Applause Rural Touring, Unveiled, White Rock Theatre, Creative Learning and Ramshackle Productions.

Hastings Last Thursday is funded and supported by Hastings Borough Council and the Welcome Back Fund (European Regional Development Fund and HM Government).

“It’s an ambitious programme of events which packs a lot into its calendar.” Says Katy Baird, the Artistic Director of lead organisation Home Live Art, “The aim of these events is to bring people together, to celebrate the creativity of our town, and support local independent businesses. We can’t wait to see everyone there!”

For full details of all the events that are taking place on Thursday March 31, as well as timings for them, people can visit the last Thursday web site at www.hastingslastthursday.com.

