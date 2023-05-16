A telecommunications company which wanted to put up a 5G mobile phone mast on a Horsham residential estate has been told it should find another location.

C K Hutchison Networks wanted to site the mast in Jackdaw Lane, Littlehaven, and submitted its proposals to Horsham District Council.

However, scores of local residents raised objections and set up a website outlining their views. They said: “We object to the construction of a 5G mast in such a densely populated area.

“The proposed mast would be 15m, 50ft, in height – over twice as tall as the surrounding homes, and towering above the local trees – and would dominate the skyline of the local area and beyond.

How residents thought the mobile phone mast would look

"Situated just metres from local homes and accompanied by three large unsightly utility cabinets, it would be an eyesore for the local community.”

Residents suggested there were many more suitable areas for the proposed mast. And now Horsham District Council has agreed.

In a letter to the telecommunications company, the council says: “The Local Planning Authority would advise the applicant/developer that alternative locations/sites should be explored for this development.”

It added that “a number of objections to the proposed works have been received by local residents/bodies. It is noted that the proposed monopole would be located in close proximity to residential properties and would be significantly higher than existing development within the vicinity.”