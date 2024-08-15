Concerns grow over Horsham road labelled a 'death trap'
Residents in Lambs Farm Road say they have feared for some time that the road was ‘an accident waiting to happen’ because of people parking opposite a row of shops.
And they say their fears came true recently when a woman was injured in a collision with a car while trying to cross the road.
The residents say that the parked cars narrow the road to one lane and people crossing the road to get to the shops are put at risk. Some are now calling for double yellow lines to be installed.
They are also seeking help from new Horsham MP John Milne – who says that local councillors are trying to get West Sussex County Council highways officers to inspect the site.
“This is a long-standing issue which has been getting gradually worse over the years,” he said. “It’s not just a problem here: traffic around small suburban convenience shops continues to increase.
“I’m aware there was an attempt a few years ago to get a lower speed limit along Lambs Farm Road, but it was turned down by West Sussex Highways.
"Since then, the criteria for intervention have changed so perhaps there might be a different outcome if they were to try again.
“The local Roffey county and district councillors are currently looking to get an officer from West Sussex Highways to visit the site and explore possible solutions, whether that is for yellow lines or some other redesign of the road layout.”
West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.
