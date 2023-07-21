Concerns are growing among people in Horsham over plans to close the town’s railway ticket office.

It is one of nearly 1,000 offices across the rail network which the Government and train companies plan to shut.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers – RMT – has condemned the plans. Meanwhile, transport watchdogs London TravelWatch and Transport Focus have launched public consultations on behalf of rail operators across the country, including Govia Thameslink Railway – GTR – ‘to consider how tickets are sold and to improve customer service in the future.’

GTR operates Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern services.

Members of Horsham Labour Party have been gathering signatures from people concerned about the planned closure of Horsham's railway ticket office. Photo contributed

A number of Horsham residents have been sharing their concerns on social media. One woman said she would be ‘gutted’ to lose the ticket offices. “I don't think a machine will be interested in helping me plan my journey or suggesting possible alternative routes.”

Another added: “The staff are really knowledgeable about accessibility for my son, who is a wheelchair user. They always try to get the best deals for us as a family. You can’t do that with a machine.”

Members of Horsham Labour Party are also concerned. Secretary David Hide said: “There is overwhelming support to keep our ticket offices open.”

He added: “We believe in the concept of our rail network being a vital public service and closing the ticket offices will have a negative impact on all, but most especially the disabled, the elderly, those with no access to the internet or a bank account and also those who find using machines challenging.”

He described the closures as “a cost cutting exercise which will have a big impact on service quality and is why we oppose the closure of Horsham's ticket office.” He said they played “a vital role in ensuring the best access to our rail network for all customers.

“The staff at Horsham ticket office are best placed to sell rail travellers the ticket that best fits customers' specific requirements, something machines are unable to deliver.”

GTR says it proposes to move ticket office staff from behind traditional ticket office windows, which would close, onto station concourses.

