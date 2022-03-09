Concerns over Billingshurst ‘health hazard’ flooding

A call for action is being made over a major road near Billingshurst because of repeated flooding.

By Sarah Page
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:07 pm

Concerned Five Oaks resident Owen Davies says the flooding - at the junction of the A264 and A29 - is a health hazard.

He said there was a drain problem and the road had been flooded almost every day for weeks.

“The pavement is now covered in slime and mud which I have to walk through most days,” he said.

Five Oaks resident Owen Davies is concerned that flooding near Harwoods Garage is a health hazard. Pic S Robards SR2203091 SUS-220903-102502001

“I walk up here nearly every day to collect my paper from the local Harwood’s garage.

“The thing that concerns me is that the water appears to come out of one of the sewer pipes.

“I’m concerned it’s a health hazard.”

He said he had informed West Sussex County Council of the problem.

Flooding near Harwoods Garage at Five Oaks, near Billingshurst.. Pic S Robards SR2203091 SUS-220903-102534001

A council spokesman said they were investigating.

“The gullies on the roundabout were cleansed on March 4 and our investigations are continuing.

“If needed, further action will be taken as soon as is practicable.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

