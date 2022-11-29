Concerns are being raised by residents in Billingshurst over a piece of ‘village green’ land that is being put up for sale.

The land at Birch Drive is to be sold by online auction on December 8 and has a guide price of £5,000.

A number of villagers are expressing concerns over the sale and fear the land could end up being developed.

The land is on sale through agents Rightmove and is being marketed by London-based auctioneers McHugh & Co who describe it as ‘freehold land with road frontage of approximately 11,200 sq ft.’

The 'village green' at Billingshurst that is being put up for sale by auction with a guide price of £5,000

West Sussex County Council maintains the land but does not own it and is warning any potential buyers that no changes can be made to the land without contacting the council.

A spokesperson said: “Our records show that the land at Birch Drive, Billingshurst, does not hold village green status.

“However, whilst the county council does not own the land, it is publicly maintainable highway and is therefore protected from encroachment or obstruction.

“The county council, as the Highway Authority, has a duty to assert and protect the rights of the public to the use and enjoyment of the highway under Section 130 of the Highways Act 1980.

The area shaded in pink is the extent of the publicly maintainable highway in the immediate vicinity of the green, according to West Sussex County Council's current records.

“Therefore, any purchaser of this land should be aware, that they will need to contact us before carrying out any development, which includes fencing or obstructing the land in any way or the removal of anything currently on it.

