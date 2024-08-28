Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Concerns are being raised over cuts to a bus service in a West Sussex village.

Bus company Stagecoach is to reduce the number of daytime direct services between Partridge Green and Horsham from September 1 –meaning only morning and evening buses will run on the route.

Among those worried about the cuts is Olivia Izzard who said: “It would appear that little regard has been given to the young, the elderly and the vulnerable residents of Partridge Green who need regular daily bus journeys to and from Horsham.”

She added: “On weekdays the latest direct bus from Partridge Green to Horsham will leave at 9.30am and the next direct ones will not be til 19.47, 20.47, and 21.47. “Returning from Horsham the first direct bus will be at 16.05 with others at 17.05, 18.05, 19.15, 20.15, 21.15 and 22.15. “This means that at other times of the day to go to Horsham, Partridge Green residents have to walk to Shermanbury or get the Brighton bus to Henfield and change there to go to Horsham and visa versa. There will be no direct bus service from Partridge Green on Sundays.”

Concerns are being raised over cuts to bus services between Partridge Green and Horsham

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: "We currently operate Service 17 on a fully commercial basis, without subsidy. From September 1 we'll be running every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday between Henfield and Brighton, with buses extending northwards to either Horsham or Partridge Green.

"In addition, West Sussex County Council and Brighton & Hove City Council are financially supporting new evening and Sunday trips, as part of the Government's Bus Service Improvement Plan. Daytime journeys are operated on a commercial basis by Stagecoach, without direct subsidy.

“To make the new timetable reliable, we're unable to offer direct buses between Partridge Green and Horsham during the daytime. We're running a direct hourly service from the village to Henfield and Brighton and residents will benefit from our new earlier morning and evening trips in each direction.

“The busiest buses from Partridge Green towards Horsham each morning, up to and including the 09.30 bus, will continue to run through the village as normal. Later afternoon buses from Horsham (after 16.00) will also serve the village as normal.”