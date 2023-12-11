Concerns over sewage leaking onto public path near Billingshurst children’s play area
Residents say that the problem happens every time there is heavy rain and has been going on for more than a year but nothing has been done about it.
Local Labour Party spokesman Chris Henson said: “This is in the middle of a residential area, unsightly, a health hazard and is totally unacceptable for residents.”
He said the sewage flows out behind a sports field at The Weald school and into a path 40 metres from the children’s play area. He said the problem had been reported numerous times to Southern Water.
"Southern Water have attended but no action has been taken to solve the problem.”
He has now written to Southern Water chief executive Lawrence Gosden asking him to urgently determine what action will be taken to solve the problem.
Southern Water has been approached for comment.