Developers in fresh bid to build 81 new houses in village near Horsham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reside Developments want to build the houses on a green field site north of The Rosary in Church Road, Partridge Green.
They have submitted an application for planning permission to Horsham District Council to build the 81 houses with associated public open space, landscaping, drainage and highway infrastructure works, including vehicle access from Church Road.
Several previous applications to develop the area have all been turned down by the district council following a string of objections from local residents and local councillors.
Have you read? ‘We couldn’t be prouder’: Bosses praise Horsham winner of TV’s MasterChef:The Professionals
West Grinstead Parish Council also opposed previous applications saying the land was outside the built-up area of Partridge Green and it had ‘major concerns’ about access from Church Road, along with water neutrality issues.