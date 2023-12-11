A fresh bid is being made to build 81 new houses in a village near Horsham.

Reside Developments want to build the houses on a green field site north of The Rosary in Church Road, Partridge Green.

They have submitted an application for planning permission to Horsham District Council to build the 81 houses with associated public open space, landscaping, drainage and highway infrastructure works, including vehicle access from Church Road.

Several previous applications to develop the area have all been turned down by the district council following a string of objections from local residents and local councillors.

Developers are making a fresh bid to build 81 new houses on land north of The Rosary, Church Road, Partridge Green