BREAKING

Developers in fresh bid to build 81 new houses in village near Horsham

A fresh bid is being made to build 81 new houses in a village near Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:53 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 11:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Reside Developments want to build the houses on a green field site north of The Rosary in Church Road, Partridge Green.

They have submitted an application for planning permission to Horsham District Council to build the 81 houses with associated public open space, landscaping, drainage and highway infrastructure works, including vehicle access from Church Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several previous applications to develop the area have all been turned down by the district council following a string of objections from local residents and local councillors.

Most Popular
Developers are making a fresh bid to build 81 new houses on land north of The Rosary, Church Road, Partridge GreenDevelopers are making a fresh bid to build 81 new houses on land north of The Rosary, Church Road, Partridge Green
Developers are making a fresh bid to build 81 new houses on land north of The Rosary, Church Road, Partridge Green

Have you read? ‘We couldn’t be prouder’: Bosses praise Horsham winner of TV’s MasterChef:The Professionals

Changes being made to bin collections in Horsham over Christmas

West Grinstead Parish Council also opposed previous applications saying the land was outside the built-up area of Partridge Green and it had ‘major concerns’ about access from Church Road, along with water neutrality issues.

Related topics:Horsham District Council