Conservative MP "concerned" by Wealden District Council's decision to not support rejection of Polegate development plans

The planning application on the Mornings Mill site, was originally rejected by Wealden’s Planning Committee South, before being referred to Planning Committee North.

The second committee backed the original decision to reject the application.

The developer has appealed to the planning inspector, and Wealden District Council have decided not to defend their original decision.

Health Minister and Polegate MP Maria Caulfield recently joined local residents and Conservative councillors at the Mornings Mill site in Polegate to discuss the impact that the development will have on the surrounding area.

Ms Caulfield said: “It is very concerning that Wealden Council officers are not supporting elected Councillors, who have twice rejected this application and want to defend the refusal, in this appeal.

"No help has been given so far by council officers meaning local Councillors are having to defend the decision themselves.

“Local councillors are standing up for Polegate residents both during the Planning Committee stage and now that they have been abandoned by Wealden District Council.”

Developers lodged appeals after the council’s planning committee refused permission for two applications within the Wealden area.

The first focuses on an application to build up to 200 homes on land west of Station Road, Hailsham.

The planning application was refused by members of Wealden’s Planning Committee South in February this year on highway grounds.

The second is an application to build 700 homes, a new medical centre, school and community centre at Mornings Mill Farm.

Members of the council’s planning committee refused the application last year on highways and transport issues, together with criticism about location of the site and effects of development drainage.

The appeals will still go ahead and all submissions lodged to the council will be placed in front of the Planning Inspector.

That appeal will take place in September.

Ms Caulfield continued: “I will continue to work with local residents and Councillors against the Mornings Mill and Hindsland developments to keep this precious green gap between Polegate and Eastbourne.”