Wealden Conservatives disappointed by plans to turn iconic Pevensey Bay hotel into a Co-op

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner now has formal consent to make the Bay Hotel into a new-style self-service establishment with a Co-op store taking over the ground floor.

Last week, a government-appointed planning inspector overturned a decision made by members of a Wealden planning committee, to give the green light to proposals to replace the bar and restaurant of the Bay Hotel in Pevensey Bay with a convenience store.

As a result, the owner now has formal consent to make the Bay Hotel into a new-style self-service establishment with a Co-op store taking over the ground floor.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative councillor Susan Stedman said: “This is terribly sad news.

"The proposal is for glass shopfronts to replace the building’s old façade and a convoluted parking arrangement for shoppers and hotel guests, with traffic pouring onto a busy road.”

The original application was refused on three grounds – concerns around highway safety, the impact on the heritage significance of the building and the loss of community assets.

However, following a public hearing, the inspector concluded there was no evidence to support the highway safety concerns and that the impact on the heritage of the building would be minimal.

The Conservatives said there only hope is that the building’s owners may decide to sell the property, although the planning consent remains in place.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Conservative councillor Johanna Howell said: “Even under new owners we may well see the loss of this historic frontage”