"Green" bus shelter installed in Peacehaven as town looks to become Net Zero Carbon
Peacehaven will have a ‘green’ bus shelter installed as the town council looks to commit towards the area becoming Net Zero Carbon by 2030.
The shelter will be found at Sutton Avenue and has a roof made up of Sedum – a genus of the Crassulaceae family of succulent plants.
The project was started by Vicky Onis, the Council’s Committees and Assistant Projects officer, who said: “The new shelter has two entrances, a Sedum roof and is 50% larger than its predecessor.
"This makes it easier for mobility scooters and prams to access and is Covid safe, so people who are waiting for a bus can keep their distance from one another more easily.”
Most Popular
The council's original plan was to maintain the old bus sheller – but the structure had become severely rusty and deemed beyond repair at its last inspection.
Vicky took on the project and, through securing funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), was able to arrange for the new, larger shelter to be procured and installed.
Councilor David Seabrook said: “Sedum is a good choice for a green roof, as it is a plant that stores water in its leaves, tolerates drought and is very hardy. As well as providing good roof cover, it is also easy to maintain.”
HAVE YOU READ THIS?
Due to its larger size, the green shelter had to be slightly relocated and therefore the plans had to go through the planning permission procedure.
Vicky added: “Receiving planning permission, approval from the bus company and land owners was wonderful and now the town has its first ‘Green’ bus shelter, which with its contemporary style, fits nicely along Sutton Avenue."