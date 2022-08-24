"Green" bus shelter installed in Peacehaven as town looks to become Net Zero Carbon

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shelter will be found at Sutton Avenue and has a roof made up of Sedum – a genus of the Crassulaceae family of succulent plants.

The project was started by Vicky Onis, the Council’s Committees and Assistant Projects officer, who said: “The new shelter has two entrances, a Sedum roof and is 50% larger than its predecessor.

"This makes it easier for mobility scooters and prams to access and is Covid safe, so people who are waiting for a bus can keep their distance from one another more easily.”

The council's original plan was to maintain the old bus sheller – but the structure had become severely rusty and deemed beyond repair at its last inspection.

Vicky took on the project and, through securing funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), was able to arrange for the new, larger shelter to be procured and installed.

Councilor David Seabrook said: “Sedum is a good choice for a green roof, as it is a plant that stores water in its leaves, tolerates drought and is very hardy. As well as providing good roof cover, it is also easy to maintain.”

Due to its larger size, the green shelter had to be slightly relocated and therefore the plans had to go through the planning permission procedure.