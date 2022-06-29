Seaford primary school receives best Ofsted report in ten years

Children have been learning that re-wilding their garden helps sustainability.

School inspectors said Chyngton Primary School is good in all areas, stating in their report pupils are safe, happy and kind to each other.

Inspectors also wrote staff had high expectations ‘right from the start’.

Ofsted selected the school for a full inspection during SATS testing week in May 2022.

The report said the school’s curriculum is ambitious and that ‘subject leaders are knowledgeable and enthusiastic. – meaning the pupils ‘build their knowledge well.’

Inspectors wrote that children behave well and have a voice in the school and pupils with special educational needs or disabilities are fully included.

Headteacher Robin Tollyfield said the report represents a resounding vote of confidence in the whole team at Chyngton.

Grace, a Year 6 pupil, said: “Chyngton is like a friendly community, you learn to be proud of yourself.”