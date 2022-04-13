The Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Lewes has called on the Lewes MP, Maria Caulfield, to call for Boris Johnson's resignation.

James MacCleary reacted to the news that the Prime Minister, along with his wife and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, has been issued a fixed penalty notice for attending a birthday gathering for the PM in No 10.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate for Lewes said: "Boris Johnson broke his own rules, and was partying throughout a lockdown where people couldn't visit their loved ones in hospital.

"It's another shameful event for a government who is letting us down on the cost of living crisis, access to healthcare and refusing to clean up our local environment and rivers. We need a Prime Minister and a government who will take governing seriously.

"With the evidence clear as day, and the Prime Minister failing the country, every Conservative minister should be handing in letters to get him sacked.

"Our MP has stood by Boris Johnson and refused to resign from his government or call for his resignation. She even defended his actions on national TV just last week. Maria Caulfield has to surely now do her duty to the people of our area, and put her constituents before her job in Boris Johnson's government.”

Maria Caulfield is a junior health minister in Boris Johnson's government.

James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate for Lewes

Last week, she defended the prime minster on BBC Question Time, saying: "Boris Johnson has been very clear that there were wrong doings around the party gate situation. He has apologised and made changed already. As someone who did work on the Covid wards during the pandemic, no one is more angry about the events that took place at Number 10. I fully understand the frustration and anger at what has has happened."