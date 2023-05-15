Edit Account-Sign Out
Coronation celebrations at Chichester care home

Excitement was in the air at Marriott House and Lodge in Chichester where residents and staff have been busy making Coronation-themed decorations and baking up a storm of red, white and blue cakes and pastries with the help of their head chef in preparation for the King’s Coronation on May 6.

By Megan BestContributor
Published 15th May 2023, 13:59 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:02 BST

Staff and residents at the home put their heads together and came up with a plan for their celebrations fit for a King.

Over the bank holiday weekend the home held their very own cream tea, they had live entertainment and enjoyed all the coverage of the event.

The whole home came together to celebrate our new King and talk about the new era the country is entering.

Coronation celebrations at Marriott House and Lodge
Coronation celebrations at Marriott House and Lodge

Nikki Culleton, general manager at Marriott House and Lodge said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time celebrating the Coronation, such a momentous occasion.

"Our staff and residents love the royals and so they were all so excited to take part. It has been a real collaborative process – thinking about how we wanted to celebrate, planning our activities, decorating the home and creating all the party food.

"It was so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too.”

Gay, a resident at Marriott House and Lodge, said: “I can just about remember the Queen’s Coronation, I was very small but I remember the street party we had then and this was just as much fun.

"We all wanted to pay our respects to the new King and create new memories, it is such an important occasion to mark.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Marriott House and Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

Marriott House and Lodge, in Tollhouse Close, Chichester, provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.

Visit www.barchester.com/home/marriott-house-and-lodge-care-home for more information or call 01243 927621.

