Conservatives on Lewes District Council stated at a cabinet council meeting on Monday (July 18) that the council was ‘grandstanding’ after leader James MacCleary announced he would write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer to ask for a reduction in the rate of VAT to 17.5% from 20%.
Isabelle Linington, Lewes Conservative group leader, said: “It is such a pity that the Lib-Dems and their alliance partners are more interested in using local council meetings for grandstanding and national campaigning than finding practical, local solutions for our residents.”
The Conservatives sought to amend two Notices of Motion put at the meeting – but their efforts were voted down.
Councillor Linington said: “There is much we can and should be doing to help residents, rather than posturing.
"It’s a great shame that this council does not recognise what is being done nationally and work alongside this to further enhance the lives of those in the district.”
Councillor MacCleary will also ask for an immediate return of the £20 Universal Credit supplement and the reversal of cuts to Working Tax Credit.
Lewes District Council has declared a cost-of-living emergency on Monday, a motion proposed by councillor Robert Banks, who described the current price rises and inflation as a ‘perfect storm’ for local residents.
