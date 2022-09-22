Cost-of-living crisis: Low-income Lewes residents to be supported with £650 payment from the council

Cabinet councillors at Lewes District Council have today (September 22) agreed a new funding scheme to support people whose income meant they narrowly avoided the government’s £650 cost-of-living payment.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “Where the difference in circumstances is minimal, we will close the gap to prevent even more people suffering over the coming months.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

“Without our safety net some residents in the district will miss out on the government payment and face incredible hardship as a consequence and we mustn’t let that happen.”

The government’s calculations means that people whose income is just £1 above certain levels will not qualify for the payment.

The council will make a financial award to those residents who do not receive the government payment of £650 and who have less than £6,000 in savings, are in receipt of housing benefit and/or a council tax reduction, but not in receipt of any other means-tested benefit or have a weekly net income below the levels set out or are in receipt of a disability benefit.

The levels are:

single person – £320 lone parent - £370 couple - £420 couple with children - £470.

This limited cash scheme will open on October 1.

Councillor Nicholson added: “Earlier this year we committed £750,000 to combat the cost-of-living crisis, with funds awarded immediately to foodbanks and money ring fenced for council tenants.