Cost of living crisis: Where is the cheapest place to get fuel in Mid Sussex?

The UK has been plunged into a cost of living crisis. Prices have skyrocketed across multiple industries in recent weeks, with fuel being one of the major areas affected.

According to The Office for National Statistics, gas prices were almost a third higher than a year earlier in February.

A spokesperson for CarInsurance.ae said: "Over the past few months, the UK has dealt with eyewatering costs due to soaring costs of energy, food and other household bills. The significant rise in fuel prices only contributes heavily to these stressors, with March 2022 having the largest increase in fuel prices ever recorded in a single month, according to the RAC.

"With further increases in day-to-day costs, many households will struggle to keep their cars running."

At the time of publishing the highest price for petrol across the UK was recorded at 187.9p per litre.

Diesel was more expensive, coming in at 194.9.p per litre.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil reached a 14 year high on March 7, 2022 when traders saw it spike at $139. The increase came after the United States suggested that they may stop buying Russian energy.

However, European leaders were quick to respond, rejecting the notion. There have since been calls for VAT on petrol to be axed as the prices continue to rise.

So how has it affected Mid Sussex forecourts? Here are the latest prices (most up-to-date on Monday, April 25):

ESSO Mfg Hassocks, London Road: Petrol: 163.9p; Diesel: 177.9p

Elite Garages Haywards Heath, Market Place: Petrol: 164.9p; Diesel: 176.9p

Co-op Haywards Heath, Franklyn Road: Petrol: 159.9p; Diesel: 175.9p

ESSO Mfg Cuckfield, Whitemans Green: Petrol: 169.9p; Diesel: 179.9p

Ansty Cross Service Station, Ansty Cross: Petrol: 160.9p; Diesel: 176.9p

Scaynes Hill Service Station, Lewes Road: Petrol: 158.9p; Diesel: 174.9p

Shell Hickstead, A23 Brighton Bound: Petrol: 165.9p; Diesel: 181.9p

Shell Birch, Lewes Road: Petrol: 159.9p; Diesel: 177.9p

ESSO Mfg Handcross, A23 South Bound: Petrol: 164.9p; Diesel: 179.9p

Bolney Cross Service Station, Cowfold Road: Petrol: 169.9p; Diesel: 177.9p

ESSO Mfg Jeremys Corner, London Road: Petrol: 165.9p; Diesel: 179.9p

Chandlers Garage, London Road: Petrol: 162.9p; Diesel: 177.9p

Tesco Burgess Hill, Jane Murray Way: Petrol: 164.9p; Diesel: 176.9p