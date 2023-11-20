Meet Mr Pickles – a Bengal cat who is looking for a loving home.

The Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is looking for a calm and experienced cat owner for Mr Pickles.

After a period of fostering, the Bengal needs a permanent home with either land or a large garden, not penned in by neighbouring cats.

Aged just three-years-old, he's a friendly, affectionate cat, who enjoys human company.

Meet Mr Pickles – a Bengal cat who is looking for a loving home. Photo: Worthing Cat Welfare Trust

He needs to be the only pet as he can be territorial.

A spokesperson for WCWT said: “We think he'd thrive in a calm household, with either adults only or a family with older children. He can't be left for long periods of time.

“We will ask you to work with the charity to help him integrate successfully into his new home, offering full support.”

If you’re interested in adopting Mr Pickles, visit: www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust accepts applications from Worthing, Adur and Arun, plus surrounding rural areas.