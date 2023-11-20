Could you give this Bengal cat a loving home in Sussex?
The Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is looking for a calm and experienced cat owner for Mr Pickles.
After a period of fostering, the Bengal needs a permanent home with either land or a large garden, not penned in by neighbouring cats.
Aged just three-years-old, he's a friendly, affectionate cat, who enjoys human company.
He needs to be the only pet as he can be territorial.
A spokesperson for WCWT said: “We think he'd thrive in a calm household, with either adults only or a family with older children. He can't be left for long periods of time.
“We will ask you to work with the charity to help him integrate successfully into his new home, offering full support.”
If you’re interested in adopting Mr Pickles, visit: www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org
Worthing Cat Welfare Trust accepts applications from Worthing, Adur and Arun, plus surrounding rural areas.
A home visit and donation will be required.