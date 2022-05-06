At 20-years-old, the tabby Socks is one of the oldest cats to be cared for at the centre and staff have launched a special appeal for a new owner.

Tania Marsh, deputy manager of the National Cat Adoption Centre, said: “Socks is an absolutely lovely cat, he’s a little shy at first but he soon comes round and loves to have his chin scratched.

“He’s got a great personality and really deserves some home comforts to live out his twilight years.”

Picture: Cats Protection.

Staff hope to find Socks a new home soon, ideally with no young children or pets so he can enjoy some peace and quiet.

“While he’s healthy for his age, he’s obviously a very old boy and so the sooner we can get him into a new home, the better,” said Tania.

Socks was born in 2002 when Tony Blair was Prime Minister and a litre of petrol was 70p.

He arrived at the centre recently after his owner needed to move into care accommodation.

Tania said that the adoption centre always has mature cats in need of homes.

She said: “Kittens are always very popular, so it can sometimes be a struggle to home some of the older cats.

“It’s such a shame as older cats have so much to offer – their personalities are fully formed and so you can be sure they fit in with your lifestyle and circumstances.”

To find out more and complete an application form visit www.cats.org.uk.