Council denies plans to introduce £10 Beachy Head toll

Eastbourne Borough Council has denied claims it plans to introduce a £10 toll at Beachy Head.

A document entitled ‘Seven Sisters Clean Air Zone’ appeared to outline draft plans for a London-style ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) at the beauty spot.

The document states it was ‘prepared by Eastbourne Borough Council in consultation with relevant partners and stakeholders’ – though the authority said the plans are not something it supports.

It proposes a ‘24/7 year-round vehicle control zone’ in Beachy Head Road, Warren Hill, Upper Dukes Drive and Gilberts Drive.

Non-residents would be expected to pay £10 per entry, while Eastbourne residents would get ‘up to 30 free entries per year’, according to the document. Residents would also have to pay for additional visits at a ‘nominal cost’.

Eastbourne Conservatives shared the document online in a plea to local residents to ‘say no’ to the proposals.

The plans also attracted criticism from Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde who said: “We definitely need to tackle air pollution and anti-social driving around Beachy Head but this is not the way.”

However, EBC said it has ‘no plans’ to implement a ULEZ-style zone at Beachy Head.

"It is not a proposal that has council support,” an EBC spokesperson said.

“The interest comes from a discussion paper. It is not a council document.”

EBC has, however, launched a consultation on a draft Eastbourne Air Quality Strategy (AQS).

The official draft strategy outlines the actions EBC will take to improve air quality across the borough between 2026-2030, incluidng five main aims:

Achieve and maintain clean air for all

Promote cleaner travel

Ensure new developments are sustainably designed

Foster community awareness of air pollution and mitigation initiatives

Improve our understanding of air quality across Eastbourne

The draft version will be finalised and adopted from spring 2026, according to the authority.

To take part in the consultation, visit: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/EastbourneAirQualityStrategy/.

A drop-in session is also set to take place on Saturday, November 1 from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Eastbourne Town Hall.

The consultation period ends on Friday, November 21.