Council denies plans to introduce £10 Beachy Head toll

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2025, 10:51 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 13:14 BST
Eastbourne Borough Council has denied claims it plans to introduce a £10 toll at Beachy Head.

A document entitled ‘Seven Sisters Clean Air Zone’ appeared to outline draft plans for a London-style ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) at the beauty spot.

The document states it was ‘prepared by Eastbourne Borough Council in consultation with relevant partners and stakeholders’ – though the authority said the plans are not something it supports.

It proposes a ‘24/7 year-round vehicle control zone’ in Beachy Head Road, Warren Hill, Upper Dukes Drive and Gilberts Drive.

Beachy Head. Photo: Staffplaceholder image
Beachy Head. Photo: Staff

Non-residents would be expected to pay £10 per entry, while Eastbourne residents would get ‘up to 30 free entries per year’, according to the document. Residents would also have to pay for additional visits at a ‘nominal cost’.

Eastbourne Conservatives shared the document online in a plea to local residents to ‘say no’ to the proposals.

The plans also attracted criticism from Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde who said: “We definitely need to tackle air pollution and anti-social driving around Beachy Head but this is not the way.”

However, EBC said it has ‘no plans’ to implement a ULEZ-style zone at Beachy Head.

"It is not a proposal that has council support,” an EBC spokesperson said.

“The interest comes from a discussion paper. It is not a council document.”

EBC has, however, launched a consultation on a draft Eastbourne Air Quality Strategy (AQS).

The official draft strategy outlines the actions EBC will take to improve air quality across the borough between 2026-2030, incluidng five main aims:

  • Achieve and maintain clean air for all
  • Promote cleaner travel
  • Ensure new developments are sustainably designed
  • Foster community awareness of air pollution and mitigation initiatives
  • Improve our understanding of air quality across Eastbourne

The draft version will be finalised and adopted from spring 2026, according to the authority.

To take part in the consultation, visit: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/EastbourneAirQualityStrategy/.

A drop-in session is also set to take place on Saturday, November 1 from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Eastbourne Town Hall.

The consultation period ends on Friday, November 21.

