Council denies plans to introduce £10 Beachy Head toll
A document entitled ‘Seven Sisters Clean Air Zone’ appeared to outline draft plans for a London-style ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) at the beauty spot.
The document states it was ‘prepared by Eastbourne Borough Council in consultation with relevant partners and stakeholders’ – though the authority said the plans are not something it supports.
It proposes a ‘24/7 year-round vehicle control zone’ in Beachy Head Road, Warren Hill, Upper Dukes Drive and Gilberts Drive.
Non-residents would be expected to pay £10 per entry, while Eastbourne residents would get ‘up to 30 free entries per year’, according to the document. Residents would also have to pay for additional visits at a ‘nominal cost’.
Eastbourne Conservatives shared the document online in a plea to local residents to ‘say no’ to the proposals.
The plans also attracted criticism from Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde who said: “We definitely need to tackle air pollution and anti-social driving around Beachy Head but this is not the way.”
However, EBC said it has ‘no plans’ to implement a ULEZ-style zone at Beachy Head.
"It is not a proposal that has council support,” an EBC spokesperson said.
“The interest comes from a discussion paper. It is not a council document.”
EBC has, however, launched a consultation on a draft Eastbourne Air Quality Strategy (AQS).
The official draft strategy outlines the actions EBC will take to improve air quality across the borough between 2026-2030, incluidng five main aims:
- Achieve and maintain clean air for all
- Promote cleaner travel
- Ensure new developments are sustainably designed
- Foster community awareness of air pollution and mitigation initiatives
- Improve our understanding of air quality across Eastbourne
The draft version will be finalised and adopted from spring 2026, according to the authority.
To take part in the consultation, visit: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/EastbourneAirQualityStrategy/.
A drop-in session is also set to take place on Saturday, November 1 from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Eastbourne Town Hall.
The consultation period ends on Friday, November 21.