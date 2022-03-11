Countryside charity CPRE supports SussexWorld housing campaign

Sussex greenfield land under threat of development

CPRE, the Countryside Charity, has pledged its support to our housing campaign as it gets underway this week.

SussexWorld – which comprises JPIMedia’s Sussex newspaper titles – launched our campaign on Thursday (March 10), calling for action on government housing figures which we say are unsustainable. Click here to read our campaign launch piece

CPRE said Sussex needed a planning system which provided more protection for greenfield land.

In a joint statement, professor Dan Osborn, chairman of CPRE Sussex, and trustee Dr Roger Smith said: “CPRE Sussex welcomes the campaign for a better planning system where local voices get heard and where priority is given to meeting the need that local people have for truly affordable homes.

“The current system does nothing for levelling-up and fails to provide climate-ready communities.

“Sussex communities need a planning system that recognises the value of greenfields for producing food and storing carbon and water, and for nature and wellbeing.”

The duo called on the Prime Minister to take action.

They said: “The Prime Minister must adopt policies affording greater protection to greenfield sites to keep his promises on the environment that benefits us all. Our local authorities are being made to push on regardless, no matter what the consequences are for local communities and the environment.

“The current approach is unsustainable and could be seen to be reckless since we cannot keep taking bites out of nature without it biting back. The South East is already running out of water and sewage problems are common.

“Communities are already protesting. What is needed urgently now and for the future is planning that is empirical and pragmatic, and community led – and that would let councils set their own housing targets.