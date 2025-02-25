Couple from East Sussex village detained in Iran and charged with espionage

A husband and wife from Forest Row have been detained in Iran while travelling around the world.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National World reported on February 18 that Craig and Lindsay Foreman, both 52, were arrested in January and have been charged with espionage, according to Iran’s judiciary news agency.

According to National World, judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said the couple had been under surveillance and were accused of ‘gathering information in multiple provinces of the country’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig and Lindsay, who relocated to Spain in 2019, had been on a motorcycle journey around the world and had been documenting their experiences on social media.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman have been detained in Iran. Photo: Lindsay Foreman (Facebook) via National World

In a Facebook post on Friday, January 6, Lindsay said: “Travel has a way of reminding you of what really matters. On this #PPK2K journey around the world, we’ve felt a deep sense of connection—and nowhere more so than here in Iran. Despite differences in culture, language, and traditions, we’ve seen something beautifully universal: kindness, humour, hospitality—and a shared love of good food!”

She said: “This journey has taught me that when we strip away our differences, what remains is simple and powerful—our shared humanity. And when we choose to shine, together we can truly light up the world.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said: “We are deeply concerned by reports that two British nationals have been charged with espionage in Iran. We continue to raise this case directly with the Iranian authorities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “We are providing them with consular assistance and remain in close contact with their family members.”

Travel advice at www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/iran said: “FCDO advises against all travel to Iran. British and British-Iranian dual nationals are at significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention. Having a British passport or connections to the UK can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to detain you.”

The FCDO advice called UK government support ‘extremely limited’ in the country, adding: “Assume that no face-to-face consular assistance will be possible in an emergency and the UK government will not be able to help you if you get into difficulty in Iran.”

In February 2022, Lindsay and Craig Foreman appeared on the Channel 4 show A New Life in the Sun, which followed their decision to relocate to Spain. The programme showed them starting new lives and a businesses while dealing with the difficulties of Covid and Brexit. The couple had purchased a three-bedroom villa in the Andalusia region with the aim of renovating it to rent out as a high-end property.