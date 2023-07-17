A couple living on a farming estate near Horsham are being plagued by ‘record numbers’ of wasps.

Bernard Wiggins has had to call out pest controllers after discovering SIX wasp nests at his home in West Grinstead.

Experts say that each nest can host thousands of the insects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s early in the season, as I understand it,” said Bernard, “but I have five nests on various parts of the house and one on the garage.

A couple living on a farming estate near Horsham have been plagued with SIX wasp nests. Photo: Pixabay.com

“Six wasps nests is some kind of record, surely? I don’t know what is going on this year but there seem to be a lot of wasps around.”

He said the insects had got beneath tiles on his house and he had called out an expert to remove them. “I have been stung too many times by wasps to have any affinity with them,” he said.

The wasps seem to be proving true a warning given earlier this year by pest controllers that Britian’s wasp population would soar by 150 per cent in the warmer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to experts at Waspinator, the number of wasps in the summer depends on how many queen wasps survive the winter and spring. The successful colonies will then produce a large number of wasps in the summer where a single wasp nest can have thousands of inhabitants.

Bernard Wiggins - his home near Horsham has been plagued by record numbers of wasps. Photo: contributed

Experts at pest control company Rentokil say that wasps make their nests from chewed wood pulp and saliva, giving them distinctive papery walls.

Nests are usually built in sheltered spots with easy access to the outside such as wall cavities, roof spaces, under eaves, in bird boxes, sheds or garages.

“At first, a wasp nest will start off very small, around the size of a golf ball or a walnut, when the queen wasp begins to build a nest in the spring,” says Rentokil. “During the summer months the nest will grow as the number of wasps increases. The nest can grow to the size of a football or larger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is best to treat a wasp nest earlier in the year before numbers increase and the wasps become more aggressive in late summer.”