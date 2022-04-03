The plane, thought to be a PA-28, went missing on a journey from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, to Le Touquet, France, in the morning.

The French Coastguard called the incident a ‘worrying disappearance’ as it asked vessels travelling in the area to look for debris, according to the BBC.

Two French aircraft and a boat were engaged in the search on Saturday, with a UK aircraft also attempting to trace the whereabouts of the missing plane.

A coastguard helicopter.

A spokesman from the French government said: “The search continued all afternoon, without being able to locate any debris or aircraft wreckage.

“At the beginning of Saturday evening, without additional elements and the probable sector of disappearance having been fully investigated, the searches were suspended.

“They will resume tomorrow morning with a flight by the Dauphin helicopter.”