Missing plane off Sussex coast: UK aircraft disappears sparking French search

A search is continuing for a small plane – believed to be carrying two Brits – that disappeared over the English Channel yesterday (Saturday, April 2).

By Richard Lemmer
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 12:17 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 12:24 pm

The plane, thought to be a PA-28, went missing on a journey from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, to Le Touquet, France, in the morning.

The French Coastguard called the incident a ‘worrying disappearance’ as it asked vessels travelling in the area to look for debris, according to the BBC.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two French aircraft and a boat were engaged in the search on Saturday, with a UK aircraft also attempting to trace the whereabouts of the missing plane.

A coastguard helicopter.

A spokesman from the French government said: “The search continued all afternoon, without being able to locate any debris or aircraft wreckage.

“At the beginning of Saturday evening, without additional elements and the probable sector of disappearance having been fully investigated, the searches were suspended.

“They will resume tomorrow morning with a flight by the Dauphin helicopter.”

Read more:

Elderly woman seriously injured in Storrington collision

Have your say on a ‘pocket park’ for Burgess Hill town centre

Haywards Heath man says health and safety concerns are stopping A272 clean-up

SussexBBCWarwickshire