Crawley Alliance for Better Care receives regional recognition for its ‘Community Vaccination Project’

The team, who were nominated by Crawley MP Henry Smith, have been recognised for their ongoing programme of community engagement, which focuses on providing local communities with equal access to vaccinations and wider primary care.

As recipients of the regional award, the team will now proceed to the national finals, with winners revealed at an event in London on July 6.

Now in its fifth year, the NHS Parliamentary Awards represent a chance for MPs to say thank you for all the work done to support the NHS in their constituency and more than 700 nominations were submitted this year alone.

ABC Chief Executive Katherine Saunders, said: “From the day one, we have focused on ensuring everyone within our communities has equal access to vaccination. Our Outreach team has been integral in not only delivering vaccinations in the heart of the communities we serve, but also investing their time in better understanding their needs and concerns.

“We are extremely pleased to have been recognised regionally and look forward to attending the national event next month.”

Senior Responsible Officer for the Sussex COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, Amy Galea said:“It is fantastic to see the hard work and dedication of the Alliance for Better Care team recognised by winning this regional NHS Parliamentary Award.

“Since the start of the programme they have been truly focused on how they can work with people and communities to understand barriers and hesitancy to getting the vaccine in order to provide support and practical solutions to increase uptake.

“The team has made a significant different to the uptake rates across these communities and we congratulate them on this award and wish them the very best for the national finals.”

ABC has now administered more than 780,000 vaccination doses across East Surrey and Mid-Sussex, having launched 10 vaccination sites since the campaign began in December 2020.