Volunteers keep Crawley Park looking young as it celebrates its 40th anniversary

In 1982, Buchan Country Park was officially opened to the public by Mr David Streeter of the Countryside Commission after it was bought by West Sussex County Council (WSCC) in 1969.

40 years on and the 170-acre country park, which is of national importance for its dragonfly populations and a site of nature conservation importance, is still looking as good as ever thanks to the permanent and volunteer countryside rangers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WSCC Councillor Deborah Urquhart, said: “Buchan Country Park is 40 years old this year and continues to grow in popularity. Both our permanent and volunteer rangers have done a grand job in allowing the park to thrive throughout the years and it is great to see that it still has the same appeal to visitors as it did when it first opened.

Left side of bench, volunteers front to back: Tony Cook, Steve Hines, Aaron Ratcliffe and Claire Bostock. Right side of bench, volunteers front to back: Laurence Brown, George Apps, Jo Burton, Paul Ellis, Jaine Champness, and Peter Simpson

“The practical conservation work that is carried out by our volunteers also helps to maintain the park's heathland, woodland, meadow and wetland habitats, and allows us to keep our Green Flag status, which we have now held for over ten years. Overall, our volunteers ensure that Buchan Country Park is a fantastic place not only for our visitors but for Sussex wildlife.”

During a six-month period in 2021 and 2022, volunteers at the park provided 1,346 hours of practical works

Plumpton College has used the park to teach students about the principles and practicalities of heathland management. Three class groups visited and carried out birch and heather management tasks. Gatwick Greenspace Partnership carried out two heathland management tasks.

A group of 13 Scouts and five leaders from East Grinstead spent a day with rangers widening firebreaks for their conservation badge.

There is also a group of volunteers called the Friends of Buchan Country Park who are passionate about the area and its wildlife, and who promote its use as a beautiful public space.

The park staff has also run a range of successful and enjoyable fundraising events, including dog shows, artwork activities, Easter egg hunts and Christmas carol services.