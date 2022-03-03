Fred’s Barbers, in Northgate, was created by Martin Edridge and is named after his son Fred. Whilst working for other barbers he realised that most barber shops were not particularly child friendly, nor catering to meet the needs of clients with disabilities.

The key to Fred’s Barbers’ success is helping support people with special educational needs and disabilities. Martin has been able to achieve this by focusing on creating a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

Martin Edridge, owner of Fred's Barbers.

This has evolved into creating a bespoke experience based upon the individual’s needs and preferences, such as ensuring what TV channel or music the client wants on to having no other clients in at the same time.

There is also a dedicated seat shaped as car for smaller children to sit in to have their hair cut, along with lots of toys and fidget/sensory items to help them relax and feel safe in the environment.

The key to Martin’s success has been to have patience and take time to cut hair at the individual’s pace, making sure they are comfortable at all times and listening.

Martin has built up a fantastic reputation locally and has become the ‘go to’ person for clients who struggle with sensory processing difficulties. He has been known to sit on the floor to cut the hair of those that don’t like sitting in the barber’s chair.

Autism Support Crawley has been a huge help to Fred’s, working with them to highlight why haircuts can be such a traumatic experience and to make sure that the client and/or the parent/carer are listened to.

Fred’s new location in Northgate has also seen the implementation of a booking system so people can add notes to bookings with any specific requirements and to ensure they get the barber of choice.

Martin, the owner of Fred’s Barbers said: “I want Fred’s Barbers to be a place for everyone to come and be themselves and feel comfortable.

“Everyone is welcome and they are free to be themselves.”

Maria Cook, Chairperson of Autism Support Crawley said: ”It is an absolute pleasure to work alongside Fred’s Barbers to continue our vision of promoting acceptance and inclusion for the SEND Community.

“Haircuts fill so many of the parents/carers we support with absolute dread. We want to reach out to people so they know Fred’s is willing and eager to help and that nothing is a problem.

“On a personal level, my teenage son, Ryan, has such a phobia of haircuts due to his hypersensitivities and associated anxieties. Thanks to Fred’s, he has had his first ever barbershop haircut and it was a phenomenal experience. Martin was beyond brilliant and achieved what I thought was going to be impossible.”