Ukraine was invaded by Russia last Thursday and the world has watched on as the country has suffered horrific atrocities at the hand of Vladimir Putin and his forces.

Crawley's Ukrainian community got together in Queens Square on Sunday to hold a peaceful protest. You can watch a video of the peaceful protest here.

And now the council are flying the flag to show their support.

The Ukrainian flag flying outside Crawley Town Hall

A joint statement from the Leader of the Council Peter Lamb for Crawley, Leader of the Opposition Cllr Duncan Crow and Deputy Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Morgan Flack, said: "We are flying the Ukrainian flag outside of the Town Hall to demonstrate unity with the people of Ukraine and Ukrainians in Crawley and around the world.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected, and we sincerely hope that there is a return to peace at the earliest opportunity. Crawley stands with Ukraine."