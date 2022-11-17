Crawley-based counselling charity celebrates its 60th anniversary with the town’s mayor

Mrs Hart mingled with guests before cutting the celebratory cake. Also in attendance was the leader of the Crawley Borough Council, Cllr Michael Jones. Mr Jones spoke to counsellors about the council’s work supporting people in the community.
Relate offers a range of counselling services for all relationships, including individuals, couples, children and young people.
With requests for subsidised counselling steadily increasing, Centre Manager Lisa Phillips was thrilled to report that their online 60th Anniversary fundraiser raised over £4,000.
Mrs Phillips said: “This much-needed funding will really help people who might not be able to access our service.”
“We are so grateful to everyone who took up a challenge for the 60 days or donated on our Just Giving page.”
For more information on counselling, please contact Relate West Sussex on 01293 657055 or email: [email protected]