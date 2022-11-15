Crawley Council tenant Glenn Meads and his family are reaping the benefits of a net-zero carbon home following a whole-house retrofit that’s saving them 80% on their monthly fuel bills.

In October 2021, Glenn was one of the first tenants in the area to take part in the council’s project to decarbonise their housing stock and save tenants money on their energy bills.

The retrofit programme saw ten homes upgraded with renewable technologies including solar panels, battery storage and air source heat pumps to replace existing gas boilers, achieving an EPC B energy efficiency rating for the properties.

The ongoing initiative was developed in partnership with decarbonisation consultants NetZero Collective with the initial stages delivered by Liberty, one of Crawley Borough Council’s long-term property services partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work completed on Glenn’s home in early 2022 and now, nine months on, he is reporting an 80% reduction in his fuel bills as a result of the retrofit.

This has been a real help to his family’s household finances during the current cost-of-living crisis.

The 46-year-old, who lives with his wife and three children.

Glenn said: “So far, we’ve saved £80 a month. It’s quite a major difference so I’m pleased with it left, right and centre really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenn Meads new energy-efficient home

“Everything is working well, during last winter the system kept the house heated to a constant temperature and in the summer, the solar panels and battery have saved me 80% on my energy bill.”

Councillor Sandra Buck said: “The first pilot property has been a great success, resulting in remarkable energy and financial savings. We’ll be using the lessons we have learned during this installation in our Crawley Homes Net Zero Strategy, and I look forward to seeing more installations in the future.”

Together with low-carbon energy specialists and academic research partners including the University of Southampton, NetZero Collective is supporting landlords across the UK to produce evidence-based decarbonisation plans, aligned to PAS2035.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NetZero Collective continues to work closely with Crawley Borough Council to plan and support the delivery of decarbonisation of the council’s homes, aligned to the local authority’s goal of being net-zero by 2040.