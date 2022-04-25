Crawley woman celebrates her 100th birthday: ‘She still loves to dance and enjoys a whiskey and lemonade!

Mildred Evelyn Smithers was born April 20 1922 in Alpha Road, West Green and is one of nine children. She was number seven and still has a younger sister alive who will be 98 next month.

During the war, Mildred worked as a machinist making parts for aircrafts. She married her husband Bert in 1949, who sadly passed away with Parkinson's disease.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mildred loves a coach outing with her local club, especially a 'Mystery Tour' and is blessed to have a wide variety of friends to go with. She also has amazing neighbours who look out for her and still loves to dance. Mildred still enjoys a whiskey and lemonade!

Mildred Evelyn Smithers celebrates her 100th birthday

If asked about her life, Mildred says: “I've always worked hard, enjoyed a whiskey and I've been very lucky.”