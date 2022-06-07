Small grants of between £50 and £2,500 are paid out to groups that aim to foster greater levels of community activity through their projects and events for Crawley residents and visitors to the Borough.

The latest grants are:

Say Aphasia: Crawley drop-in and peer-led wellbeing group for people with disabilities. £500 awarded.

Cllr Michael Jones the leader of Crawley Borough Council

Friends of Goffs Park: Community Picnic (equipment) to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and 75th anniversary of Crawley New Town. £600 awarded.

Crawley Rangers Disability Football Club: Training equipment and first-aid for a disability football team of children aged 6-16. £2,500 awarded.

Crawley Women United (CWU): Wellbeing activities for CWU members. £1,000 awarded.

Sussex EDS and Hypermobility Group: Wellbeing activities for SEDS members. £1,250 awarded.

LPK Learning CIC: Projects promoting learning and wellbeing activities for individuals and community groups. £2,000 awarded.

Ten Little Toes Baby Bank: Provision of support to young parents using funding and donations for those most in need of essential items. £2,000 awarded.

Menshare Listening Group: Equipment required for activity weekends supporting men to access talking therapies and wellbeing sessions. £2,000 awarded.

Pitchy Breath Theatre Company CIC Autumn 2022: Theatre production promoting community spirit. £2,500 awarded.

Autism Support Crawley: Equipment required for expanding community-based services. £1,500 awarded.

Crawley United Reformed Church: Community Garden project which includes materials for new accessible garden promoting wellbeing. £500 awarded.

Crawley and East Grinstead Branch Parkinson's UK : Community Garden project. Equipment for wellbeing of members and carers. £54 awarded.

Crawley Borough Council Councillor Michael Jones said: “Since the council reopened the small grants scheme after lockdown, it has been an outstanding success that we are extremely proud of. Many deserving groups across Crawley have been able to develop and grow with this support and we all benefit from the stronger community spirit that this helps create.

“Small grants are available to apply for from the council all year round and I encourage local groups with good ideas to apply.”

The application form and eligibility criteria are available at crawley.gov.uk/grants