The library offered a previously blank wall at the entrance of the Children’s Library to display the vinyl mural permanently, inspired by a series of interactive workshops over several months.

The workshops were led by performance makers Andy Field and Beckie Darlington with Year 5 students from Seymour Primary School and working alongside Creative Crawley.

Karl Singporewala, a British artist and architect born in Crawley, was tasked with creating the mural based on the pupil’s creative sessions. The students explored topics such as architecture and urban planning, politics, community and science fiction, to create their future Crawley.

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue; Gill Burch, Manager of Crawley Library; Carol Collins, Headteacher of Seymour Primary School in Broadfield; Adrian Hua aged (10) from Seymour Primary School in Broadfield who helped design the mural; Councillor Brenda Burgess; Louise Blackwell from Creative Crawley and Karl Singporewaka.

The finished piece is a vibrant and striking image, with everything from elephants, giraffes and squirrels to houses on legs and flying e-scooters.

West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member Duncan Crow, said: “This mural is absolutely fantastic and has clearly tapped into the great minds that young children have.

“When you look at the image you can see the children’s future in Crawley is bright, colourful, inclusive and full of hope.This makes me feel proud, not only as a councillor, but as a resident of the area myself.”

“I would encourage anyone who can visit to come along and take a look at the mural.”

Creative Director of Creative Crawley Louise Blackwell, said: “We are so happy to be able to share the thoughts, ideas and visions of Crawley’s future with the young people who live here.