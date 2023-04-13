Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
44 minutes ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
2 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
2 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
3 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation

Crawley Borough Council celebrates St George’s Day on historic high street

A celebration of St George’s Day will be held next Saturday (April 22) on Crawley’s historic high street.

By Ellis Peters
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

Crawley Borough Council has announced the return of its St George’s celebrations next week.

The event will take place between 11am to 4pm on Saturday, April 22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the council said: “Head to the Historic High Street to celebrate St George's Day. We’ll have community stalls, food traders, family entertainment and a children's workshop.

Most Popular
Crawley Borough Council celebrates St George’s Day in historic high streetCrawley Borough Council celebrates St George’s Day in historic high street
Crawley Borough Council celebrates St George’s Day in historic high street

“The fun takes place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday 22 April (because it's the busiest day in the town centre).”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

See more: 10 of the most popular attractions to visit in Sussex, handpicked by an AI chatbot, London Gatwick Airport 'delighted' to be announced as headline sponsor of Crawley Pride 2023, Crawley woman takes on 10 kilometre swim in aid of cancer charity

For details, please visit https://crawley.gov.uk/council-information/news-and-events/events

Related topics:Crawley Borough CouncilSussex