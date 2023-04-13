Crawley Borough Council celebrates St George’s Day on historic high street

Crawley Borough Council has announced the return of its St George’s celebrations next week.
The event will take place between 11am to 4pm on Saturday, April 22.
A spokesperson from the council said: “Head to the Historic High Street to celebrate St George's Day. We’ll have community stalls, food traders, family entertainment and a children's workshop.
“The fun takes place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday 22 April (because it's the busiest day in the town centre).”
For details, please visit https://crawley.gov.uk/council-information/news-and-events/events